No new orders till war stopped, says private firm in Kerala that supplies uniform to Israeli police

Kannur, Oct 20 (PTI) A private apparel unit in the district that was in news recently for making uniforms for the Israel police on Friday announced a temporary freeze on new orders from the force in light of the recent bombings of hospitals in Palestine.

Advertisment

Thomas Olickal, who runs the Maryan Apparel Pvt Limited, said the firm has taken a decision not to take any new orders from the Israel police force until the war in Gaza is stopped.

Maryan Apparel Pvt Limited in the district makes the elegant light blue, long-sleeve uniform shirts of the Israel police force.

"We have been making uniforms for the Israel police since 2015. The Hamas attack, killing civilians cannot be accepted. Similarly, the revenge by Israel also cannot be accepted. Denying food and water to over 25 lakh people, bombing hospitals, killing innocent women and children and all cannot be accepted at all. We want the war to end and the peace to prevail," Olickal said in a video message.

Advertisment

He said his firm will honour the existing contracts as per the international agreement but has decided not to accept any new orders until the war ends.

"We request everyone to stop the war. The Israel force will not be short of uniforms because of our decision. But this a moral decision. Bombing of the hospitals cannot be accepted... We have decided not to take further orders temporarily," he added.

A war has broke out between Israel and Palestine after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza earlier this month.

Advertisment

Launched at the state-run Kinfra Park here in 2006, the company specialises in the uniforms of army men, police personnel, security officers and health service workers from various countries across the globe.

It also supplies school uniforms, dresses for supermarket staff, doctors' coats, coveralls, corporate wear and so on.

The apparel unit was set up in Kannur with the objective of providing employment to local people who had become jobless due to the decline of the traditional 'beedi' sector there.

Olickal had earlier said the Israel police had approached his company after coming to know they were specialising in uniform making.

The war that began on October 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. PTI RRT TIR TIR TIR