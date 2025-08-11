No new settlements to be allowed in disaster-sensitive areas: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun, Aug 11 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday directed officials to immediately identify areas sensitive to natural disaster and said that no new settlement or construction work will be allowed at such places.

During a high-level meeting on disaster management and safety here, he said places sensitive to landslides, avalanches and other natural disasters in the mountainous areas of the state should be immediately identified, so that caution can be taken before possible danger.

"No new settlement or new construction work will be allowed at these identified sensitive sites," he added.

Dhami said any kind of government or private construction work will be prohibited on the banks of natural water bodies, rivers and drains of the state for which clear guidelines should be issued to all the district magistrates and their implementation should be regularly monitored.

The chief minister also warned of strict disciplinary action against officials who violate instructions issued to priortise preventive measure to avoid disaster and to concretise effective steps keeping in mind the public interest in sensitive areas.

Last week, in the devastation caused by the severe flood in the Kheerganga river in Dharali of Uttarkashi district, dozens of hotels, homestays and restaurants located on its banks were razed to the ground.