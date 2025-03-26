No new traditions, strict surveillance: UP Police's orders for Eid

Lucknow, Mar 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Wednesday ordered a strict ban on any new traditions during Alvida Namaz and Eid-ul-Fitr while directing intensified surveillance in sensitive areas.

The police chief has instructed that anti-social elements be closely monitored, drone cameras be deployed for vigilance, and riot control measures be fully prepared, according to an official statement.

In a directive issued to all senior police officials across the state, Kumar emphasised that security arrangements should be based on a well-structured zone and sector plan. Sensitive and highly sensitive areas must be clearly identified with adequate deployment of police personnel, including magistrates and senior officers. He warned that no new customs or practices would be allowed, and any attempts to introduce them should be stopped immediately, it stated.

Officers have been asked to update lists of individuals with a history of communal tensions and take preventive legal action where necessary, it added.

To ensure peace, local police have been tasked with engaging religious leaders and peace committee members, urging their cooperation in maintaining harmony. Senior officials must conduct field visits to key locations, ensuring visible police presence. Flag marches are to be carried out with personnel from the police force, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The DGP has also stressed the need for regular foot patrolling in markets and crowded areas, supported by anti-sabotage checks using bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be stationed at strategic points, while fire safety arrangements must be in place in busy commercial areas, according to the statement.

Officials have been directed to keep intelligence networks highly active, treating even minor inputs with seriousness, it added.

Strict monitoring of social media has been ordered to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Kumar instructed that any false or misleading content must be addressed immediately, with legal action taken where required. Security agencies will also use drone cameras to monitor sensitive zones, particularly procession routes and major intersections, while CCTV installations must be ensured in key areas.

The state's emergency response vehicles under UP-112 will be strategically positioned on sensitive routes, with additional patrolling conducted under the supervision of senior officers. Riot control equipment must be checked for availability and quality, and these resources should be stationed at critical locations for immediate deployment if required, according to the statement.

District police chiefs have been directed to activate morning inspection teams and ensure that officers are briefed and deployed for routine checks.

Kumar has made it clear that there will be no room for lapses in security, and all measures must be implemented rigorously to ensure peace during the festival period, the statement added. PTI KIS HIG HIG