No Nipah virus case in Tripura: Official

Agartala, Jan 16 (PTI) Tripura Health department on Friday said that no case of Nipah virus infection has been found in the state and all precautionary measures were being taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Saju Waheed A, said the government is serious about preventing the disease and has taken multiple measures.

"Nipah virus causes serious zoonotic disease, but human infections are uncommon, and timely awareness and preventive behaviour is crucial to prevent its spread," Waheed told reporters here on Friday.

Head of the department of Microbiology in Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), Dr Tapan Majumder said that Nipah cases in India has largely been reported from Kerala since 2018, with a recent outbreak recorded in July 2025 in Palakkad and Malappuram districts. Two cases have also been reported from West Bengal, but Tripura remains unaffected.

"No case of infection or any kind of outbreak was reported in Tripura. The Health department is fully prepared and has taken all preventive and preparedness measures," Majumder said.

Explaining the mode of transmission, Majumder stated that the virus can spread through the consumption of raw or unprocessed date palm sap, fruits contaminated by bats, close contact with infected persons, or improper infection control practices in healthcare settings.

Highlighting symptoms, he said common signs include fever, headache, body ache, vomiting, weakness and breathing difficulties, while severe cases may lead to encephalitis, causing confusion, seizures or unconsciousness.

"There is no specific treatment for Nipah virus. Management is limited to intensive supportive care. Therefore, prevention is the most important step," he said.

Majumder urged citizens to avoid raw date palm sap or toddy, consume only washed and properly peeled fruits, maintain hand hygiene, avoid contact with sick persons, and strictly follow government advisories.

He further stated that the Health department has strengthened surveillance, hospital preparedness, isolation facilities, and infection control protocols, and healthcare personnel are being trained to detect and manage suspected cases at an early stage.

"People should not panick. People should rely only on verified information and cooperate with health advisories," Majumder told reporters.