No NOC required for registration of land, property: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government has decided to do away with the requirement of a no objection certificate (NOC) for the registration of properties.

This decision has been taken in larger public interest to ensure that people do not face any sort of inconvenience, he said in a statement.

The legal mechanism for this decision has already been worked out and the details will be shared very soon, he said.

This decision has been taken in due consultation with the general public and is aimed solely at ensuring their benefit, Mann said.

Currently, people in both urban and rural areas of the state are facing a lot of problems because of not getting NOC, he said.

This has resulted in non-execution of registration of land, thereby, creating a lot of problems for the people, he said.

Now, this problem will be solved as the requirement of NOC for the registration of land and property has been abolished by the state government, the chief minister said. PTI CHS ANB ANB