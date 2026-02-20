No objection to genuine voter list correction, but won't allow politics: Punjab AAP

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP on Friday expressed concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, alleging political gains and a need for institutional scrutiny.

Party leader Neel Garg said the process has drawn attention because of "attempts to use it for political purposes." "The ongoing Special Intensive Revision of voter lists has become a serious matter of public concern. Reports are suggesting that SIR may begin in Punjab from April, and we are closely monitoring developments," Garg said in a statement.

"In several areas and booths where opposition voters are higher in number, attempts have been made to delete votes in large numbers. Particularly, the Dalit community has been targeted. Using the voter revision process for political motives is unacceptable," he alleged.

The ruling party said it had no objection to genuine voter list correction, but it "strongly" objects to leveraging the exercise for mass-scale deletions.

"The BJP's intention to carry out such a plan in Punjab will not be allowed to succeed at any cost. Every AAP volunteer will keep a close watch on each vote. We will create awareness at the voter level to ensure that no fraud takes place under the name of SIR," Garg said.

The Election Commission on Thursday asked 22 states and Union Territories, including Punjab, to complete preparatory work related to the SIR at the earliest, as the exercise is "expected to start from April." Letters to that effect were sent to the chief electoral officers of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Besieged by "vote chori" allegations of the Congress, the Election Commission held the SIR in 13 states and UTs and a 'special revision' in Assam this year. PTI CHS VN VN