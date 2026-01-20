No Occupation Certificate unless building has sewage plant: HC to Maharashtra authorities

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has directed all civic authorities in Maharashtra not to issue the Occupancy Certificate (OC) to any structure unless the developers fully comply with building permissions and ensure proper sewage management.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri took note of the "enormous magnitude" of the problem caused by the dumping of sewage into Ulhas river as no proper STPs were constructed at 438 alleged unauthorized structures in Thane district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a resident of Badlapur raising concerns over illegal constructions by a developer.

The court said the municipal council has to initiate steps to ensure that pumping of sewage into Ulhas river is reduced and eventually stopped.

Considering the enormity of the problem, the HC directed all the authorities in Maharashtra including civic bodies, municipal councils and local authorities to not grant an OC unless a structure is in accordance with approved plans, building permissions and most importantly, unless and until STPs are constructed for high-rise buildings.

The court also ordered the authorities to initiate a drive to take stock of all such buildings where an STP has not been provided by the builder, unless the sewage pipeline is connected to the underground drainage system provided by the civic authorities.

"The authorities shall ensure that there is a move towards blacklisting the builders and construction companies, who do not provide STPs or sewage management for their structures," HC said.

The bench also said that if in future it found that an OC was granted in the absence of such facilities, it would not only blacklist the builder/construction company but also initiate action against the civic authorities.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 28. PTI SP KRK