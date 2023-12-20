No of children supported under non-institutional care increasing during last few years: WCD

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The number of children supported under non-institutional care has been increasing during the last few years - from 26,084 children covered in 2019-20 to 62,675 children in 2022-23, the government said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said post notification of Adoption Regulations, the adoption order pendency has come down to 106 from the earlier pendency of 997.

"However, there is no delay reported by the states/UTs regarding approving adoption of orphan children," she said in a written response.

She said the number of children supported under non-institutional care has been increasing during the last few years i.e. 26,084 children covered in 2019-20, 29,337 children in 2020-21, 29,338 children in 2021-22 and 62,675 children in 2022-23.