No. of forest fires in UP came down to nearly 2.5K from over 10K in last four years: Data

Lucknow, Apr 16 (PTI) The number of forest fires in Uttar Pradesh has reduced significantly in the last four years from 10,275 in 2020–21 to 2,597 in 2024–25 (as of April 14), an official statement issued here on Wednesday said.

In a recent review meeting with states, the Forest Survey of India (FSI) lauded Uttar Pradesh's efforts, acknowledging it as the best-performing state in terms of early detection and swift containment of forest fires, often within just 24 hours, it said.

The Fire Control Cell, located at the Forest Department headquarters here, remains fully active and responsive, whether it's an alert from the FSI or a call from a citizen on the dedicated helpline, it said.

This consistent decline highlights the effectiveness of the department's real-time monitoring and rapid response systems, it said.

Fire Control Cell Nodal Officer P P Singh said the unit operates 24X7 with the staff working three eight-hour shifts.

People can report fire incidents on helpline number 0522-2977310 or to the nodal officer at 9452162054. Besides this, each district has its local helpline numbers to ensure quick communication, according to the statement.

According to the Forest Department, 10,275 forest fires were reported in 2020-21; 6,030 in 2021-22; 3,339 in 2022-23; 4,895 in 2023-24 and 2,597 reported till April 14 in 2024-25.

There are a total of 115 fire control cells in the state, with the central fire control cell located at the Forest Department headquarters here. There are 3,171 officers and employees to receive FSI alerts.

In 2022, 55.78 per cent of the forest fires were controlled within 24 hours. The figure rose to 74.99 per cent in 2023. It further improved to 80.08 per cent in 2024, demonstrating the state government's commitment and efficiency in environmental protection, the statement said. PTI ABN DIV DIV