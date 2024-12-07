No official invitation received for Ambedkar's death anniversary: Himachal governor

Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) While the chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid tribute to architect of the Indian Constitution Doctor Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his 68th death anniversary at his statue at Chaura Maidan here, the Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday said that no formal invitation was extended to him.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh led the people in paying tribute to Dr Ambedkar and recital of Bhajans marked the occasion, a statement issued here said.

He lauded Dr. Ambedkar as a great statesman, who ensured equal rights to all and while drafting the Indian Constitution besides contributing immensely to strengthening democratic values in the Country.

However, the Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla paid homage to Dr Ambedkar at a function in Raj Bhawan and said that no formal invitation was extended to him.

Advertisment

The function at Chaura Maidan is organised by Shimla Municipal Corporation and a card was sent to me in which it was mentioned that the Chief Minister has been invited to the function and neither any officer contacted me nor told me whether I have to attend the function" he said.

Being a citizen of the country and head of the state, I deemed it fit to celebrate the day with staff at the Raj Bhawan, he said and added that "the nation is indebted to Dr Ambedkar and I pay my homage to him on his Nirvan Divas".

In his message, the Governor highlighted Dr. Ambedkar's immense contribution as the architect of the Indian Constitution and his relentless efforts to promote social justice.

Advertisment

He said that Dr. Ambedkar has worked with dedication to improve the lives of the underprivileged and marginalised sections of society and highlighted the importance of his ideals of equality, brotherhood and unity in addressing social discrimination.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, former state BJP president and sitting MP from Shimla Parliamentary constituency, Suresh Kashyap said that it is unfortunate that the governor of the state was not extended a formal invitation for the programmes organised to pay tribute to Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

He said such incidents show the narrow mentality of the Congress and added that politics in every matter by Congress leaders is not good for the state. PTI BPL MNK MNK MNK