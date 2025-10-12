No official lathi-charge, some personnel targeted Cong MP at Perambra: Kozhikode police chief

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 12 (PTI) Kozhikode rural police chief K E Baiju on Sunday said certain police personnel had deliberately created trouble and used lathis against protestors during the recent incident at Perambra, which left Congress MP Shafi Parambil injured.

Speaking at a police welfare event in Vadakara, Baiju said there was no official lathi-charge during Friday’s protest at Perambra, where clashes broke out following the union election at CKGM Government College.

"A lathi-charge is conducted only after a whistle is blown, and that did not happen in Perambra. However, we realised that some among us purposefully tried to create trouble. We are using AI-based tools to identify those responsible," Baiju said.

He added that visuals confirmed the MP was hit from behind. "We had verified all available footage earlier and found no evidence of an official lathi-charge. We stand by that finding," he said.

The incident had sparked state-wide protests by the Congress and UDF, which accused the police of targeting Parambil.

Following the incident, Baiju had earlier stated that Parambil might have been injured by tear gas shells used to disperse the crowd.

Parambil suffered nasal fractures and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode. PTI TBA TBA SSK