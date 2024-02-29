No one accused Sharad Pawar of being behind Jarange's outburst against Fadnavis: Ashish Shelar

Mumbai: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Thursday told the Maharashtra assembly that no one had accused Sharad Pawar of being behind the threats issued by quota activist Manoj Jarange against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The issue came up for discussion in the House when Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said it was against the rules to take anyone's name using the point of information clause without giving a notice.

He was referring to the comments made earlier this week in the Lower House of the state legislature over the political row on Jarange's controversial remarks.

On Tuesday, assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed the government to set up an Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Jarange's remarks against Fadnavis. The Maratha activist had alleged that Fadnavis was trying to kill him.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, who now heads a faction of the party, had termed as "childish" the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s allegations that he was behind Jarange's controversial statements.

Speaking in the assembly on Thursday, Wadettiwar demanded that the comments against Pawar made in the House be expunged, and said he was opposed to the remarks made against any community or individual.

"Sharad Pawar's name was taken in the House and it is against the rule book to do this speaking on the point of information without giving a notice," he said.

Shelar said, "There is a video which says we will finish off a community and Devendra Fadnavis in three minutes. A Yuva Sena activist filed a complaint and the name of Yogesh Sawant, who is an office-bearer of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) party, came to light." "Sawant has also accepted his association with the Sharad Pawar-led party. No one has taken Pawar's name, but took the name of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) party. Rohit Pawar (MLA of Sharad Pawar-led party) himself called a senior police official. Why did he do that? How is he connected?" he asked.

Shelar said BJP supported Jarange throughout his agitation, but now it appears that the agitation has turned political.

"Yogesh Sawant's residential address is in Baramati. What connection does he have with Rohit Pawar, who is behind Yogesh Sawant, the truth needs to come out," he said.

The presiding officer of the House then directed the government to conduct an in-depth inquiry and take necessary action, to which minister Shambhuraj Desai said appropriate steps were being taken.