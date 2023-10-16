No one can accuse PM Modi govt of indulging in corruption, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad, Oct 16 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said no one can accuse the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at the Centre of indulging in corruption.

Addressing an election rally at Maheswaram near here, he said the BJP earlier ran government in the country under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and since 2014 under PM Modi. "But, I can say with confidence that no one, either in the country or the entire world, can point a finger and say that there is a taint of corruption on our Prime Minister or the government." Singh claimed that some ministers in the previous UPA government led by Manmohan Singh had to go to jail on charges of graft.

Noting that corruption cannot be addressed by making speeches, the Union Minister said changes have to be made to the system to get rid of corruption.

Only Narendra Modi has been able to take on corruption in the country, he added.

Referring to central government's schemes, Singh said financial assistance was now directly reaching beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Targeting the BRS government in Telangana over alleged corruption and family rule, the Minister urged the voters to elect the BJP in the November 30 assembly polls in the state. PTI SJR VVK SJR ROH