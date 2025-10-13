No one can become CM without support of majority MLAs, high command blessings: Siddaramaiah

Bagalkote (Karnataka), Oct 13 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said no one can become the CM without the support of the majority number of the party legislators, along with the blessings of the Congress high command.

The statement came amid speculation about a change of guard and cabinet reshuffle in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as "November revolution".

"I don't want to respond to such things. High command is high command. The opinions of the legislators and the high command are both very important. Without the opinion of the legislators no one can become the chief minister. Only if there is a majority (support of legislators), one can become (CM). The high command's blessings are also required," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

He was responding to a question on a reported statement by Deputy CM D K Shivakumar that leadership changes can happen in the state based on the high command's decision, and the support of a number of legislators were not required.

Asked about the November revolution, the CM said, "There is no kranit (revolution), no branti (delusion)." There has been speculation within state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the chief minister change later this year, citing alleged power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar.

Home Minister G Parameshwara, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, said there is a convention in the Congress that while forming the government to choose the Congress legislature party leader or the CM, the high command will send observers to gather the opinion of the legislators, and whoever gets the majority, his or her name will be announced as the CM.

Siddaramaiah was chosen as the CM following a similar process both first and the second time. Even when S M Krishna was made the chief minister, the same process was followed. "However, if the high command says the opinion of the legislators is not required, it is left to them. It is their decision. Everyone will abide by the high command's decision," he said.

Pointing out that there are several chief ministerial aspirants in the party and anyone can occupy the top post, Parameshwara said, whoever the high command decides, all of them will support him or her.

Asked, only Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar's names were doing rounds for the post, amid speculation about CM change, he said, "They are front runners. Others are in second or third level." Amid talks about CM change, Siddaramaiah has constantly reiterated that he will complete a full five years term.

According to party sources, Siddaramaiah and his camp are pushing for a cabinet reshuffle.

They said, any move by the chief minister to effect a cabinet reshuffle, as the government is about to complete 2.5 years in office, will be widely seen as a message that he is at the helm and will continue to do so. The action may come across as a setback for Shivakumar, who is known to be waiting to lay claim to the chief minister's chair. PTI KSU KH