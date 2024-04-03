No one can change Constitution, says Fadnavis at rally in Akola

Akola, Apr 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asserted that nobody can change the Constitution or curtail the rights provided to citizens.

Advertisment

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the top post owing to the rights given under the Constitution.

Addressing a rally taken out before BJP nominee Anup Dhotre filed his nomination for the Akola Lok Sabha seat in eastern Maharashtra, Fadnavis noted the saffron outfit is often accused by its rivals of trying to change the Constitution, but this narrative has absolutely no basis.

"No one can change the Constitution as long as the moon, sun, and stars are there," he emphasised.

Advertisment

Fadnavis claimed the Congress never allowed social reformer Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to get elected in polls and the national party will do the same now with his grandson, Prakash Ambedkar, who is the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) candidate from the Akola Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP is seeking votes for PM Modi, during whose tenure 25 crore people have come out of poverty and India has become the world's fifth largest economy, he said.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule were among those present at the rally. PTI COR MVG RSY