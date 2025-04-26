No one can deter India from taking 'decisive revenge': Himanta on Bilawal Bhutto's remarks

Guwahati, Apr 26 (PTI) Hitting out at Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his anti-India remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that his words "dishonours" the sacrifice of his family and he has chosen a path that will bring him "only disgrace".

Sarma asserted that India will "hunt down terror and destroy terror infrastructure wherever it exists" and none can deter it from taking "decisive revenge".

Sharing a video clip where Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is seen speaking against India following its withdrawal from the Indus Waters Treaty, the chief minister said, "The State of Pakistan has a long and bloody history of betrayal — it took the lives of Bilawal Bhutto's grandfather and mother. It is a tragedy that an unworthy son today chooses to speak in a manner that dishonours even their sacrifice." Bilawal is the son of former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and grandson of ex-PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. While Benazir was assassinated, her father was executed by the then-Pakistani regime.

"I extend my deepest condolences to him in advance, for the path he has chosen will bring only disgrace," Sarma added.

The chief minister asserted that "no one can deter India from taking decisive revenge when it comes to safeguarding its honour and its people".

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will hunt down terror and destroy terror infrastructure wherever it exists in the world, he said.

"India's national security is non-negotiable. The waters of the Indus are ours — and they shall remain ours, unchallenged and eternal," Sarma added.

India has informed Pakistan of its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect, saying Pakistan has breached the conditions of the treaty.

Sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting Jammu and Kashmir impedes India's rights under the Indus Waters Treaty, India's Secretary of Water Resources, Debashree Mukherjee, said in a letter addressed to her Pakistani counterpart, Syed Ali Murtaza. PTI SSG SSG RG