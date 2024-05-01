No one can end reservation till PM Modi is here: UP Deputy CM Maurya

Kaushambi (UP), May 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that "no one can end reservation till (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is here".

Advertisment

Gandhi in a recent post on X said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the hub of the end-reservation gang and Narendra Modi is its leader." Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday, the Congress leader targeted the BJP government over the issue of reservation in jobs and education for underprivileged sections of society.

"They (BJP) say they are not against reservation. If you (ruling dispensation) are not against reservation, then why are you privatising the public sector, the Railways. Why did you bring the Agniveer scheme (for short-term recruitment in armed forces)? These all works go against the reservation system," Gandhi alleged.

The Wayanad MP also warned that if the BJP returns to power at the Centre, it will "tear apart" and "throw away" the Constitution which granted rights to the poor, Dalits, scheduled tribes and other backward classes.

Advertisment

Maurya, in an attack on the Gandhi family, alleged that they tried to abolish reservation during their regimes but failed.

"Reservation could not be ended by his (Rahul Gandhi's) father (former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi), his grandmother (former prime minister Indira Gandhi) and her father (former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru)...Till Narendra Modi is here no one can end it," the BJP leader said.

He emphasised that the BJP follows the teachings of Dr BR Ambedkar, one of the main architects of the Indian Constitution, and abides by the Constitution.

Maurya, who was with BJP MP Vinod Sonkar as he filed his nomination from the Kaushambi Lok Sabha seat, said he is confident that the BJP will win all 80 seats in the state in the election.

"In 2014, there was a wave of Modi, in 2019, there was a storm of Modi, and in 2024, there is a tsunami storm of Modi. We will win all Lok Sabha seats, including Kaushambi, with a big margin in Uttar Pradesh," the state deputy chief minister said. PTI COR ABN BHJ