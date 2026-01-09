No one can erase memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh, says Ajit Pawar

Latur, Jan 9 (PTI) No one can erase the memories of late Congress stalwart Vilasrao Deshmukh because of his stellar contribution to Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday.

He was reacting to Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan's statement during a rally here earlier this week. "On seeing your enthusiasm, (I can say) 100 per cent that the memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh would be wiped out from this city (Latur)," Chavan had said.

Addressing a rally here, Pawar said he had worked closely with Vilasrao Deshmukh when the latter was chief minister.

"Vilasrao Deshmukh's contributions to Maharashtra cannot be forgotten. No one can wipe out his identity in this manner. I know his nature and his work," the deputy CM asserted.

"During the Congress-NCP alliance, despite several NCP MLAs being elected, Sharad Pawar took the decision to hand over the CM's post to the Congress*, following which Vilasrao Deshmukh became CM. This reflected the large-heartedness of the NCP leadership," Pawar said.

Stressing that development requires vision and strong political will, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said leaders who represented Latur so far lacked the required determination.

"Now, the responsibility of Latur's development is mine. Latur has a rich legacy and a strong market base, but citizens continue to face serious civic issues such as drinking water shortages, drainage problems and poor sanitation. I assure you these issues will be addressed," he said.

"Like Pimpri-Chinchwad, we will change the face of Latur. When Sanjay Bansode held the sports portfolio, Rs 75 crore was sanctioned for Latur's sports complex, while Rs 25 crore has now been provided for a Cooperative Bhavan through the cooperation department headed by Babasaheb Patil," Pawar added.

If the NCP comes to power in the civic body, it would approve a supplementary water supply scheme, explore solutions through GST to strengthen the corporation's finances, start competitive exam coaching centres, crack down on criminal elements, resolve the Lingayat crematorium issue, and provide funds for girls' hostels, Pawar said. PTI COR BNM