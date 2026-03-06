No one can harm cows in UP: Deputy CM Maurya

Varanasi (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Friday that cows hold a special reverence in Hindu tradition and emphasised that no one can harm them in the state.

Speaking in Varanasi, Maurya said, "Crores of deities reside in Gau Mata, and we all worship her. In Uttar Pradesh, no one can harm cows." In response to questions about the recent comments made by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati criticising the UP government regarding the treatment of cows, the deputy chief minister expressed his respect for seers and noted that such issues should not be politicised.

The seer has frequently criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, alleging that it has failed to effectively stop cow slaughter in the state.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati performed rituals at Kedar Ghat on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji and took a pledge for the protection and honour of cows.

A large number of his disciples, batuks (young scholars) and residents were present during the ceremony.

The Shankaracharya announced that a 'padyatra' (foot march) would commence on Saturday following the event. When asked about the necessary permissions for the march, he mentioned that an application had already been submitted on February 21, and the approval now lies with the administration.

Referring to Maurya's remarks supporting the initiative, he stated that if the movement is being encouraged, the routes for the march should also be opened.

He also claimed that the campaign has the blessings of the Shankaracharyas from all four 'peeths'.