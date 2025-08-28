No one can separate us: Govinda's wife on divorce reports

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Amid rumours of their divorce swirled in the media, actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja on Wednesday said they are very much together and no one can separate them.

At the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their home in suburban Mumbai, the couple made a statement by donning matching maroon Indian outfits.

"Hasn't the media gotten a slap in the face today by seeing us together like this, so close... If there was something wrong, would we be this close? There would've been distance between us. No one can separate us... My Govinda is only mine and no one else's. Until we say something, please don't write things," Sunita told reporters.

Last week, a report by a news outlet stated that Sunita filed for divorce on December 5, 2024, in the Bandra Family Court, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion.

Govinda's manager dismissed it as "old news" and maintained that the couple was together.

"This is the same old news that came out six to seven months ago. Sunita had filed a divorce petition six to seven months ago. Now everything is getting settled. In a week or so, everyone will hear the news," the actor's manager, Shashi Sinha, had earlier told PTI.

Rumours about their divorce began in February this year after Sunita revealed that they had been living in separate houses.

The couple has two kids - son Yashvardan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja. PTI KKP VN VN