No one can threaten a person from approaching court: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj, Aug 6 (PTI) Observing that no one can threaten a person from approaching the court, the Allahabad High Court termed such interference the “biggest impediment” affecting the course of justice and, therefore, amounting to the “most serious of criminal contempt”.

Justice J J Munir made the observation while hearing a PIL filed by Amit Singh Parihar, alleging illegal felling and theft of government-owned trees at a village in Fatehpur district.

“No one in the country can threaten or obstruct a person from approaching the court and seeking remedies. It is the biggest impediment affecting the course of justice and, therefore, the most serious of criminal contempt,” Justice Munir said in an order dated July 31.

The petitioner alleged that in an attempt to browbeat him into withdrawing the plea, respondent No. 9 (Narendra Singh) assaulted his brother and other family members.

Parihar also alleged that the respondent used his connections with the police to register an FIR against the complainants, while the FIR by the petitioner's side was registered later.

Justice Munir has directed respondent No. 9 to appear before the court in person on August 13.

The court also directed the Fatehpur SP to file an affidavit by the next date of hearing on the allegations made by the petitioner against the SHO concerned regarding alleged manipulation and siding with respondent No. 9. PTI COR RAJ ARI