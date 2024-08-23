No one can withdraw Ladki Bahin money from your accounts: Dy CM Pawar tells women

Pune, Aug 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said some people are spreading misinformation about the state government's Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme and assured women that no one can withdraw money from their accounts.

He was speaking at a programme organised in Kolhapur in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fandavis.

"Some people are spreading misinformation that money deposited in your accounts will be withdrawn by the government. No one can withdraw the money from your account. There are attempts to create an atmosphere of distrust. Women must not fall prey to such tactics," Pawar said.

Appreciating the farmers in Kolhapur district for prompt repayment of farm loans and power bills, he also said a provision has been made to give financial aid of Rs 50,000 to farmers. PTI SPK BNM