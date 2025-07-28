No one had any idea Raj would visit Uddhav at Matoshree to convey birthday wishes: Saamana

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) No one had any idea that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray would arrive at Matoshree to wish Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray on his 65th birthday, the latter's party mouthpiece 'Saamana' said on Monday.

The Saamana report said MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar called Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut informing him that Raj is visiting Matoshree in Bandra East to wish Uddhav.

The report said Raj left Shivthirth, his residence in Shivaji Park in Dadar, at 11.30 am. Raut, also Saamana's executive editor, then informed Uddhav about Raj's visit.

When Raj reached Matoshree at 12 noon on Sunday, Uddhav welcomed him at the entrance. Both the cousins then went to the seat that was used by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and paid respect.

At his joint rally with Raj in Mumbai on July 5, Uddhav Thackeray had said he and the MNS chief have come together to stay together.

At the "victory" rally held to celebrate the rollback of the Hindi language GRs (resolutions) by the BJP-led state government, the cousins shared a political stage for the first time in almost two decades, on the issue of Marathi identity and "imposition" of the Hindi language.

In July 2012, Raj Thackeray drove Uddhav to Matoshree from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where the latter underwent an angiography.

In January 2019, Raj went to Matoshree and handed over to Uddhav the wedding invitation of his son Amit, who got married later that month.

Raj quit the Shiv Sena in December 2005, claiming he "sought respect from Matoshree but received humiliation". He formed the MNS the next year.

In a related development, BJP minister Nitish Rane said there is no reason for anyone to feel sad about anyone if the family has come together.

But Raj has to be appreciated for showing a big heart, he said.

"He went to Matoshree on Uddhav Thackeray's birthday. But did Uddhav Thackeray go to Raj's residence on June 14 on his birthday? Uddhav Thackeray, who conspired to throw Raj Thackeray out of Matoshri, has to welcome Raj Thackeray. He (Uddhav) had to wait for him (Raj)," Rane said.