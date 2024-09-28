No one has strength to stop Ladki Bahin scheme, says CM Shinde; takes swipe at Oppn

Nashik, Sep 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday asserted no one has the strength to stop the government's flagship Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana and said the monthly amount of Rs 1,500 will be enhanced if the ruling alliance retains power.

Inaugurating the 'Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Smriti Udyan' here, Shinde also asked women beneficiaries to be aware of the "step brothers" (a reference to the opposition) who were creating hindrances to stop the scheme.

"The scheme will continue. No one has the strength to put an end to the Ladki Bahin Yojana. I have told my sisters. Beware of the step brothers because they have been creating impediments from day one. They approached the court to stop the scheme. This brother will not stop at just Rs 1,500. We will enhance the money amount," Shinde said.

He said he wanted to make all "dear sisters" lakhpatis.

Taking a dig at the Shiv Sena (UBT) and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said the opposition claims Rs 1,500 given under the Ladki Bahin Yojana is a small amount but they did not give it when they were in power.

"Those born with golden spoons in their mouth will not realise the importance of Rs 1,500," he further said.

Referring to the revolt against the party leadership and Thackeray in 2022, Shinde said when the need arose, he also changed the government.

"We realised it as important to take a decision to save Shiv Sena and stop it from getting demoralised," Shinde said. PTI PR BNM