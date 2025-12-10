No one in Congress should accept an award in Savarkar's name: K Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 (PTI) Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Wednesday said that no party member, including MP Shashi Tharoor, should accept any award in the name of Veer Savarkar as he had bowed before the British.

Muraleedharan said that he does not believe that Tharoor will accept the award as doing so would insult and embarrass the Congress.

Tharoor, meanwhile, told reporters in the national capital that he heard about the award on Tuesday only and that he was not going for the ceremony.

"I heard about it yesterday only. I am not going. I am not here," he said in response to a question if he would go to the award ceremony.

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram is set to receive the inaugural Veer Savarkar International Impact Award 2025, instituted by HRDS India, on Wednesday in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, he had told reporters here that he heard about the award through the media and he was not aware who was giving it.

"I am not aware of anything related to the award. Let me find out what it is," he had said.