No one in country allowed to speak about cows: Swami Avimukteshwaranand

New Delhi: Anyone talking about protecting cows in the country is immediately stopped, Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand said on Monday.

The Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand made the remarks after being stopped by Delhi Police from proceeding towards the office of the Communist Party of India in Narela here.

The Shankaracharya had earlier said that he would visit the offices of all political parties in the national capital on March 17 to discuss the issue of cow slaughter.

"In this country, no one is allowed to speak about cow protection. If they do, they are immediately stopped... I want to bring this to everyone's attention," said the Shankaracharya after police blocked the road leading to the CPI office.

"They have blocked the road with a truck that belongs to the police. We have been requesting them (police), but they are not allowing us to proceed," he said.

The Shankaracharya further said, "The cow protectors will surely make their voices heard."