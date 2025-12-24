No one in whole world can match sacrifices made by Sikh Gurus for humanity, country: Amit Shah

Panchkula, Dec 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday recalled the sacrifices made by the Sikh Gurus for humanity and also asserted that the Narendra Modi government did not leave any stone unturned in highlighting the Sikh Guru tradition before the country and the world.

Shah was addressing a gathering this evening at the 'Sahibzaadon Ko Naman' programme on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas. Shah paid tributes on the eve of "Veer Bal Diwas" (December 26), the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas, Guru Gobind Singh's sons, noting their supreme courage and sacrifice at a young age.

The programme included an exhibition on the life and sacrifices of the Sahibzadas, a sand art show and the release of a coffee table book.

During his address, Shah, donning a turban, spoke about the sacrifices made by the Sahibzadas of the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh and said that the Modi government in 2022 announced to observe the martyrdom of two younger sons as "Veer Bal Diwas" on December 26.

For the past three years, the lives of the Sahibzadas have been taught and essay writing competitions are held in schools, he said, adding that all states, irrespective of being ruled by any party, have been observing this day.

Shah said in a way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fortunate that during his tenure, the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the 350th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh fell.

"During his term as PM, 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur fell, 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev fell, the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur and the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji fell," he said.

"The Narendra Modi government did not leave any stone unturned in highlighting the Sikh Guru tradition before the country and the world," he said.

Speaking about the steps taken by the Centre for the Sikh community, Shah said the home ministry granted Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, opened the Kartarpur corridor, reopened the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases to ensure justice, gave Rs 5 lakh compensation and gave citizenship to Sikh families who came from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He also expressed his anguish over the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara remaining in Pakistan during partition in 1947.

"Many a time a question arises in my mind that during Partition, it must have been discussed what will be in India and what in Pakistan. Why Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara was left there? I don't understand it. May be those who were to decide about the Partition were not aware of this tradition," he said.

During his address, Shah spoke in detail about ten Sikh Gurus, starting from Guru Nanak Dev to Guru Gobind Singh, and their teachings and sacrifices for humanity and religion.

The Sikh Gurus made unparalleled sacrifices for humanity and the country, said Shah.

Speaking about the Sahibzadas, Shah said they did not bow to injustice and oppression and refused conversion even in the face of extreme cruelty.

He said they sacrificed their lives for religion and the nation at a very young age. Their sacrifice is a symbol of unwavering faith, valour and courage, he noted.

Guru Gobind Singh's entire family sacrificed their lives for the protection of dharma and justice, he said.

Shah further said Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was a universal symbol of supreme sacrifice.

The courage and valour with which Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji confronted injustice are a source of inspiration for every Indian. He did not hesitate even to sacrifice his life for the protection of 'dharma', he said.

The home minister said no one in the whole world can match the sacrifices made by the Sikh Gurus for humanity and the country.

He said when the Kashmiri Pandits approached Guru Tegh Bahadur, he challenged the tyrannical Mughals and sacrificed everything for the sake of faith.

In his address, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Sahibzadas stands as an enduring example of courage, faith and self-respect for all humanity.

Veer Bal Diwas is not merely a day of remembrance but also motivates youth to follow the path of truth, righteousness and national interest, Saini said.

Shah launched the Haryana Vision Document-2047, distributed appointment letters to 1984 riot-affected families and released a coffee table book on the lives of the Sahibzadas, paying true homage to their values and ideals.

Shah and Saini visited an exhibition dedicated to the sacrifice of the Sahibzadas. PTI SUN KSS KSS