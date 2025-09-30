No one involved in Ladakh violence will be spared: LG

Leh, Sep 30 (PTI) No one involved in acts of violence here on September 24 would be spared, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta said on Tuesday, as he inquired about the condition of more than 100 security personnel who were injured in the attacks by protesters.

Chairing a high-level security review meeting to assess the prevailing law and order situation in the Union Territory here this evening, the Lt Governor directed senior police officials to identify and take strict action against those responsible for "disturbing peace".

Four persons were killed and scores of others were injured in intense clashes amid a shutdown Wednesday. Over 60 persons, including Sonam Wangchuk, the face of the agitation in support of the demand for statehood and the extension of Sixth Schedule, were detained.

Wangchuk, a renowned climate activist, is currently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan under the National Security Act.

“No one involved in acts of violence will be spared. Law will take its firm course, and those trying to disrupt communal harmony will face stringent action,” the Lt Governor said, addressing the meeting.

Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal, senior officers of the Army, CRPF, and district administration attended and briefed the Lt Governor on the latest developments, security preparedness, and inter-agency coordination to ensure peace and order in the region. PTI TAS TAS SKY SKY