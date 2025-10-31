No one, irrespective of religion or region, should be evicted: Waheed Para on expired leases

Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party MLA Waheed Para on Friday said that nobody, irrespective of religion or region, should be evicted from their place in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was speaking during the Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly, while taking part in a discussion on the issue of expired leases raised by National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq.

Sadiq said there was a "clear bias" in how the Land Grants Rules, 2022 were being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Leases have expired in Jammu as well, but evictions are taking place only in Kashmir. People who have invested their lifelong earnings in the Valley are being removed, but similar action is not being taken in Jammu," the Zadibal MLA said.

Sadiq cited revenue department data in response to a question from his party colleague and Sopore MLA Irshad Rasool Kar.

Para, the MLA from south Kashmir's Pulwama, said the National Conference remembered that people were being evicted a day after it said the people of Kashmir are "land-grabbers".

"Yesterday you said Kashmiris are land-grabbers, now you remember them. Whether anyone is a Hindu or a Muslim, whether they are from Jammu or from Kashmir, nobody should be evicted from their place," Para said.

He also asked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to move court over the termination of government employees by the Lieutenant Governor.

"Yesterday, the chief minister said that the terminations should be decided by the court. It is important that the Jammu and Kashmir government take a stand. If the L-G is doing wrong, then the chief minister should not become a spokesperson for him or the BJP. You need to take a stand in the court, you should approach the court to ask if the termination of the employees is right or wrong," the PDP MLA said.

He pointed out that before the elections, the National Conference had told people that they will not allow employees to be dismissed from service, but "you (NC) and the chief minister became spokespersons of the L-G yesterday," Para said.