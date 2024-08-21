No one is above organisation in BJP: Radha Mohan Das Agarwal

Jaipur Aug 20 (PTI) The BJP is not a party of one family, individual or a leader, it is an ideology-based party where every worker is respected, its National General Secretary and Rajasthan incharge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said Tuesday.

Addressing a state-level workshop on membership drive, he said the BJP has not compromised on its ideals and that is why today it stands as the largest democratic party in the world.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is an ideology-based party. The party has never compromised on ideals. In this party, no one is above the organisation," he said.

Targeting the Congress high command, he said while their leaders claim to be Hindus they do not celebrate Raksha Bandhan but just people on the festival.

"They have fooled the countrymen. They are hiding from the countrymen that they are Christians," he said.

BJP state president Madan Rathore said the central leadership of the party has set a target of making 200 members in each booth.

He said that the kind of chaos and anarchy being seen in the neighbouring country (Bangladesh) is something that some opposition parties want to create in India and Rajasthan.

However, the BJP and its workers will not let the plans of the opposition parties succeed, he said. "For this, there is a need to connect active workers with the BJP ideology," he said.

Former state BJP president and state convener of membership campaign Arun Chaturvedi said the campaign will be started in the districts on September 4 and 5.

A review meeting will be held after the first phase of the membership campaign. The second phase will be started from October 1.