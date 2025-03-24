No one should violate law, Constitution: Ajit Pawar on comedian Kamra's remarks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amid the controversy over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's alleged defamatory remarks against Shiv Sena chief Ekanth Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said no one should violate the law and the Constitution, and must keep a check on what they say.

Speaking to reporters at Chikalthana airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pawar said statements must be made in the frame of law.

A case has been registered against Kamra, who allegedly referred to Deputy Chief Minister Shinde as a "traitor" and sang a parody during a performance at the Habitat Comedy Club at Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai's Khar area.

The comedian used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against his then-boss Uddhav Thackeray.

Reacting to the development, Pawar said, "No one should violate the law and Constitution. The ideologies might differ, but statements should be made in the frame of law. One has to ensure that his remarks don't cause new issues and create law and order problems."

Asked about a letter by former Rajya Sabha member Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati demanding the removal of the memorial of a dog near that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort, he said everyone has the right to speak their mind, but issues that will raise new questions should not be brought to the fore.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj died in 1680, and we are in 2025 now. The statue has not been installed now. Everyone has a right to speak their mind, but I feel that issues that will raise new questions should not be taken out. Giving employment and industrial investments is our priority now," he said.

The deputy chief minister welcomed the Centre's decision to lift the 20 per cent export duty on onions and said the move would benefit farmers and help maintain the price balance.

Earlier, Pawar criticised those attempting to create a divide among communities for political gains, questioning if such actions would contribute to the state's development.

Addressing a party event in Nanded, Pawar urged people to follow the ideals of the state's first chief minister, Yashwantrao Chavan.

"Chavan showed us how to conduct ourselves in politics, respect the opposition, and work for people's welfare. We should move forward on the path he laid for us," he said.

Pawar further said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had united all communities while establishing Hindavi Swarajya and never discriminated.

"Unfortunately, some recent incidents in Maharashtra are distressing. We are all human, and our blood is the same colour. Yet, some people, solely for political mileage, create divisions in society. Will such actions solve the issues of farmers, improve basic infrastructure, or attract major investments to Maharashtra?" he said.

Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, reassured that the government will not discontinue the Ladki Bahin scheme.

"Some women may ask about the poll promise of Rs 2,100 under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The Mahayuti government has given its word, and a decision will be taken once pressing issues like infrastructure spending are addressed. There were rumours that the scheme would be scrapped, but I assure you, it will not be stopped," he said.