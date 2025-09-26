No one-sided love affair in politics: Owaisi on tie-up with RJD in Bihar

Purnea (Bihar), Sep 26 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday voiced resentment over the cold response from the RJD to his party's request for an electoral alliance in Bihar, with the remark "there cannot be a one-sided love affair in politics".

Talking to reporters in Purnea district, the Hyderabad MP, who is touring the eastern state's Seemanchal region, which has a sizeable Muslim population, asserted that his party would contest the upcoming elections "to win".

"Our desire for a tie-up was not a sign of weakness. We will be contesting the elections to win. However, there can not be a one-sided love affair in politics. Such things look good only in movies, between characters of college-going boys and girls", Owaisi told reporters.

The trained barrister, who was asked about the row over "I love Muhammad" posters in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, asserted "there is nothing objectionable in Muslims expressing reverence for their Prophet".

"I wonder what problem the BJP-RSS have? If they find the slogan I love Muhammad as anti-national, then it means they are opposed to love, per se. Although they may like to watch portrayals of love in the movies", said Owaisi.

He added, "The beauty of India has been its ability to allow different faiths to flourish on its soil. The Constitution has guaranteed all citizens the freedom of religion".

"Muslims may not be in a majority in India but they are here in larger numbers than in any other country in the entire sub-continent. The BJP-RSS combine is giving the country a bad name", alleged Owaisi. PTI NAC RG