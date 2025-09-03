No one will be able to save BJP in UP in 2027: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Sept 3 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the BJP of failing to deliver on its election promises and said removing it from power in Uttar Pradesh is essential to end injustice against the people.

"The BJP has lost the trust of the people. No one believes them anymore... In 2027, no one will be able to save the BJP government,” the former chief minister said while addressing party leaders and workers from various districts at the SP headquarters.

Yadav, according to a party statement, accused the BJP government of misusing power, suppressing the Constitution and failing on key fronts like employment, education and healthcare.

“Under the BJP government, innocents are being framed in false cases. The Constitution is being toyed with. Inflation, unemployment and corruption are at their peak, and the administration is being misused," he alleged.

Yadav claimed that education and health systems have been destroyed.

"Removing the BJP from power in the state is essential to establish the rule of social justice and end injustice against the people," he said.

Criticising the Centre, Yadav questioned what people had gained during the BJP-led government’s third term.

“What was achieved through demonetisation? Why has there been no development even in the Prime Minister’s constituency? Everyone saw the horrific floods in Varanasi. BJP misled people with false dreams and pushed them to the brink of ruin,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of being an “exploitative party”, Yadav said it uses people and then discards them.

“By making GST complicated, the BJP has trapped trade and traders. Business has become difficult. The tax process should be simplified. This government has no solution for unemployment or inflation. Its agenda does not include jobs or employment. Outsourcing cannot provide a permanent solution to joblessness,” he said.

The SP leader also alleged that the BJP has not increased power production in nine years and has failed to deliver on promises.

“The BJP has lost the trust of the people. No one believes them anymore. People trust the Samajwadi Party’s policies and programmes. In our government, decisions were taken in the interest of farmers, youth and all sections of society. In 2027, no one will be able to save the BJP government,” he said.

Yadav said that the SP government would ensure justice, respect and development for every section of society, bringing prosperity to Uttar Pradesh. PTI ABN ABN RT RT