No one will be spared in Delhi Excise Policy case including T'gana CM's daughter: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the probe agencies will not spare anyone in the Delhi Excise Policy case including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha, whose name was mentioned in a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Advertisment

Dismissing allegations that the BJP has a tacit understanding with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, the Information and Broadcasting Minister told reporters here that the BJP does not have any understanding with the BRS.

Referring to the arrests of former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, Thakur said "her (Kavitha's) number will also come".

"Kavitha ji's name is mentioned in the Delhi Excise Policy case and investigating agencies are probing the matter. If former deputy chief minister of Delhi and Rajya Sabha MP (AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh) were not spared and when notice, has been issued to Delhi Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal), then the day would not be far away for Kavitha also," he said.

Advertisment

"No one will be spared. Whoever is involved...one by one their number will come and summons have already been issued to Kejriwal--the kingpin of the scam," Thakur said.

He further said an investigation will be carried out over alleged corruption in the Kaleswaram irrigation project in Telangana and strict action will be initiated.

"Their sins will cost them dearly and their corruption will take them to jail," the senior BJP leader claimed, adding, "KCR you can change your party's name from TRS to BRS, but you cannot hide your corrupt face and KCR cannot hide his family's corruption".

Advertisment

He attacked KCR saying he neither fulfilled his promises of giving jobs to youth nor gave a Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance.

BRS leader and party MLC Kavitha's name was mentioned in a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The ED had recently summoned Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH