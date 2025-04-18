No opposition to caste census report in cabinet, Ministers did not speak in raised voice: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Apr 18 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said there was no opposition to the Social and Educational Survey report, popularly known as 'caste census', during a special meeting of the state cabinet that was convened last evening to discuss it.

He also clarified that the Ministers did not indulge in any loud arguments with each other during the discussions, as reported by a section of the media.

"Yesterday, it (caste census report) was discussed in the cabinet, it was incomplete, and it has been posted for another day. The subject will be discussed in the next cabinet. No one has opposed it," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Media reports that some Ministers indulged in a loud argument with each other are false." Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar too ruled out any aggressive arguments at the cabinet meeting.

Speaking to reporters here separately, he said, "We have shared thoughts, that's all. Speaking in raised voices or arguments, nothing of that sort happened. Suggestions were given. Other than that nothing was decided." The cabinet discussed the parameters used for the survey, and sought for more information and technical details from senior officials, Law and Parliament Affairs Minister H K Patil said on Thursday after the meeting, adding that the cabinet will once again discuss the survey report on May 2 and decide on it.

According to sources, some Ministers expressed reservations about the survey report, citing concerns expressed from several quarters calling it unscientific and outdated, and about undercounting. Following this Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked all Ministers to give their opinion in writing or verbally.

Though there were reports that a couple of ministers spoke in an "upset tone" during the discussion on the survey report, expressing their reservation about it, this was not confirmed by other ministers present in the cabinet meeting. They maintained that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere.

Various communities, especially Karnataka's two dominant ones -- Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats -- have expressed strong reservations about the survey that has been done, calling it "unscientific", and have demanded that it be rejected, and a fresh survey be conducted.

Objections have also been raised by various sections of society, and there are also strong voices against it from within the ruling Congress.

However, not everyone is opposed. Leaders and organisations representing Dalits and some sections of OBCs, among others, are in support of it, and want the government to make the survey report public and proceed with it, stating the government has spent about Rs 160 crore public money on it.

With strong disapproval from the two politically influential communities, the survey report may turn out to be a political hot potato for the government, as it may set the stage for a confrontation, with Dalits and some sections of OBCs, among others demanding for it to be made public and implemented. PTI KSU ADB