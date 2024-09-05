No other scheme will be stopped due to Ladki Bahin scheme, says Maharashtra govt

Mumbai, Sept 5 (PTI) No other scheme of financial assistance will be stopped on account of the `Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana', the Maharashtra government said on Thursday.

A statement issued by the Eknath Shinde government after a cabinet meeting here refuted reports that schemes for the families of farmers who died by suicide will be stopped.

Under the Ladki Bahin scheme, Rs 4,887 crore have been credited to the bank accounts of 1.59 crore women so far, it informed.

The scheme aims to provide benefit to 2.5 crore women, and the deadline for enrolling has been extended to September 30, it added.

The scheme, under which Rs 1,500 are paid to eligible women every month, was launched ahead of assembly elections. PTI PR KRK