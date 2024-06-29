No party should take electorate for granted: Cong leader Sachin Pilot

Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI) Emphasising the importance of checks and balances, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said his party will play the role of a constructive opposition in Parliament.

Pilot, who is also the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, remarked that the election results indicated that no party should take the electorate for granted.

"The election results are significant in many ways. The ultimate outcome is that we have a coalition government in New Delhi. People did not give any party a clear mandate. While we do have a government, the key takeaway from this election is that you cannot take the electorate for granted," Pilot said while speaking at a programme here in the city.

"The fact is that the landscape in Parliament has changed, and I hope this message is understood. We (Congress) are here as a constructive opposition aiming to foster positivity. Checks and balances are crucial. There must be a sense of accountability, the ability to ask questions, transparency, and respect for the institutions we have built over 70 years," Pilot added.

Further referring to the election results, Pilot said, "The collective message is very clear that one has to be cognizant of the desires, the aspirations, the needs and the requirements of people at large. You can get majority, but the single message is that things should not be as they were." "A free India, a strong opposition, an accountable government is what makes a robust democracy. A healthy democratic republic is one where the opposition is as important as the government and that message has been conveyed," he added.