No permission from Delhi Police required for construction work: Urban Development Dept

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) No permission from Delhi Police is required for undertaking construction work in the city, the BJP government clarified on Saturday. It also asked the police to prevent any misuse of Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act provisions and remove any misconception among the people on the issue.

The clarification came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the law and order situation in the city in a meeting which was also attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi's Home Minister Ashish Sood and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

The Urban Development Department of the Delhi government said that building construction activity is regulated by the MCD and other local bodies in their respective jurisdictions under the DMC Act provisions through the finalisation of a layout plan, sanction of building plan and issuing completion certificate.

"There is no provision under the DMC Act, 1957 by which a person is required to seek permission from police for carrying out the construction," it said.

There are, however, certain provisions in the DMC Act, 1957, related to giving information by police to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding any violations of the Act like unauthorised constructions, it said.

"It has been brought to the notice that there is sometimes misuse of the provisions.... for the purpose of rent seeking," said the UD document.

Also, there is a prevalent "misconception" that a person needs to obtain permission from the police for carrying out the construction of a building, it said.

"Therefore, Delhi Police is directed to sensitise their field officials to prevent the misuse of the provision of Law and to remove the misconception that there is any need for permission from police for carrying out any construction of a building," the department stated.

However, the police authority will continue to assist and provide full support to all municipal officers and other municipal employees in the exercise of their lawful authority, it added.