No permission to celebrate Holi, ban on PoP idols - what Hindutva is this? asks Raut

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday accused the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of restricting Holi celebrations and questioned the ban on using Plaster of Paris (PoP) to make Ganesh idols.

Party leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray accused the government of removing loudspeakers in the name of curbing noise pollution from Mumbai's Worli Koliwada, installed as part of 'Dhulivandan', which symbolizes the start of Holi celebrations in Maharashtra.

He alleged the BJP wants to end Marathi festivals.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut lashed out at the Mahayuti government over the issue of Hindutva.

"There is no permission to celebrate Holi. There is a ban on PoP in making Ganesh idols. These festivals (Holi and Ganeshotsav) are celebrated once a year. What Hindutva is this? This has never happened before. You said Hindu festivals would be celebrated freely," Raut said in New Delhi.

The Rajya Sabha MP maintained that the BJP was not bothered about curbing pollution.

Citing a report of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Raut asked why crores of people were made to take a dip in the Sangam in Prayajraj during the just-concluded Maha Kumbh.

"And you are teaching us about the environment?" he asked.

Earlier this year, the Bombay High Court directed the state government to strictly comply with Central Pollution Control Board guidelines that ban the use of idols made of PoP and their immersion in water bodies. PTI PR RSY