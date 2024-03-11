No permits needed from TCP dept to set up temporary structures on Goa beaches

Panaji, Mar 11 (PTI) The Goa cabinet on Monday passed an ordinance exempting shack owners and other businesses from obtaining permission from the town and country planning (TCP) department to set up temporary structures on beaches.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said as per the Goa Erection of Shacks/Temporary Structure on Public Beaches Ordinance, the state tourism and environment departments will provide permissions to erect temporary structures on beaches.

Earlier, beach shack owners had to get permission from the TCP department and obtain a construction licence (from the panchayat).

The ordinance is only related to temporary structures on beaches, he said.

State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said after the Goa Shack Policy was passed, there was no proper statute to it, and this caused confusion.

Business owners will have to approach the local panchayat and other authorities for licences to operate, as the ordinance only covers setting up temporary structures. PTI RPS ARU