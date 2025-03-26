No person except MLAs permitted to use Assembly premises: Himachal Speaker

Shimla, Mar 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday said that no person except the MLAs can use the Assembly premises, and if any former MLA has addressed the media, he was not authorised to do so.

Replying on the issue of former Congress MLA Bambar Thakur being allowed by the security staff to address media persons in the Assembly premises and making allegations against BJP leaders, raised by Randhir Sharma (BJP), the Speaker said he would take a decision as per the rules of the House.

Gunshots were fired on former MLA Bamber Thakur and his personal security officer by four shooters in Bilapsur on Holi while he was sitting in the courtyard of his wife's government residence.

Sharma said that Thakur raised a finger at a senior BJP leader and party MLA regarding the attack on him.

Intervening in the matter, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri also said that the Speaker should give his ruling on outsiders addressing media persons in the Assembly premises.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also maintained that the former MLA can't name the persons who allegedly attacked him, especially in the Assembly premises when the investigations are in progress.

Bamber Thakur interacted with the media on Tuesday in the premises of the Vidhan Sabha and accused BJP leaders of protecting the shooters who, according to him, were also engaged in Chitta business. PTI BPL MNK MNK