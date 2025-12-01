No place for 'chitta' mafia in Himachal, says Sukhu; announces reward for inputs on drug trade

Shimla/Dharamshala, Dec 1 (PTI) Issuing a strict warning to 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) mafia in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said drug peddlers have no place in the 'Devbhoomi', announcing rewards for those who help in busting major networks.

The chief minister led an Anti-chitta Awareness Walkathon from the Dari ground in Dharamshala to the Police Ground on Monday. Addressing the event, he said, "This fight is not just against traffickers, it is against the entire network of drug mafia and their empire. Anyone found selling drugs to our children, will land in jail." The walkathon was marked with anti-drugs slogans, with students and the citizens carrying placards displaying the message "Drug Free Himachal", and seeking eradication of all types of addictive substances, including chitta, from the state.

Seeking cooperation from every section of society, the chief minister announced that cash rewards of over Rs 5 lakhs would be given to those providing information about chitta trade and helping bust major networks. Information can be provided at the emergency number 112, he said.

The awards include Rs 10,000 for up to two grams of chitta, Rs 25,000 for five grams, Rs 50,000 for up to 25 grams, Rs 5 lakh for up to one kilogram, and Rs 10 lakh for higher quantities.

Chitta, semi-synthetic opioids mainly derived from heroin, is highly addictive and dangerous, and its overdose could even result in death, former director, State Forensic Science Laboratory, Arun Sharma said.

The addictive drug, which costs Rs 4,000-7,000 per gram, is a lucrative business and majority of drug peddlers have now switched to chitta, pushing it among students, police had said earlier.

Sukhu said the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Special Task Force (STF), the police, education, health, and social justice departments, besides every citizen are now united against chitta.

He said, "Today, I am not here as a chief minister, but as someone carrying a responsibility. I stand here as a shield, to protect your future." The battle against chitta, to safeguard the future of the youth, has now reached mission mode, Sukhu asserted.

Sukhu said the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, which had not been invoked for years, has been implemented on the ground by the present state government and 46 major traffickers have been detained under its provisions.

Issuing a warning to chitta mafia, he said, "Every single rupee earned from drugs will be seized. We have confiscated Rs 46 crore worth of illegal property and we will not stop until every trace of chitta is wiped out from Himachal." He also administered an anti-drug pledge to the youth while a paraglider carrying an anti-chitta placard landed at the Police Ground, driving the message.