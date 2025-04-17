No place for coalition govt in TN, says AIADMK leader days after alliance with BJP

Chennai: There was no place for coalition government in Tamil Nadu and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami will form a government "alone" in the state next year should the NDA win, senior party leader M Thambidurai said on Thursday.

The Rajya Sabha MP was responding to reporters' queries in this connection here.

He pointed to Palaniswami ruling out the possibility of a coalition government in the state if the alliance led by his party, in which the BJP is the key constituent, wins the 2026 Assembly election.

Thambidruai said the state has never witnessed a coalition government, whether it was under Congress veterans late C Rajagopalachari or K Kamaraj or Dravidian stalwarts M G Ramachandran or M Karunanidhi.

"In 2026 as well, Edappadiyar (Palaniswami) will form the government alone and there is no place for a coalition government. Tamil Nadu has never had got a coalition govt; it would never happen." he said.

Palaniswami had said on Wednesday that Union Minister Amit Shah had never said that there would be an AIADMK-BJP coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

"He did not say that (a coalition government)," Palaniswami said. The relevant issue had been misunderstood by the media, which makes "tricks," Palaniswami alleged and requested the media to drop its "tricks." What was declared on April 11 by Shah was that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will win the polls and a government shall be formed, Palaniswami said, adding it does not denote a coalition government.

In Tamil Nadu, though the DMK and AIADMK had always formed electoral alliances, they had never shared power with their allies.