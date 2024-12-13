No place for criminals in Haryana, CM Saini says on Gurugram crude bomb blast

Gurugram, Dec 12 (PTAI) After gangster Rohit Godara, an associate of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for a crude bomb blast outside a club in Sector 29 here earlier this week, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said there is no place for criminals in the state.

Advertisment

Police have already arrested one accused from the spot, and none of those responsible for the attack will be spared, the chief minister said.

Talking to mediapersons here after chairing a district public relations and grievance committee meeting, Saini also said that if anyone plays with law and order, he will either land in hospital or be lodged behind bars.

At the meeting, the chief minister issued strict directions to the concerned officials to ensure cleanliness in the district to make Gurugram beautiful, saying he will examine the steps taken on this count during next month's meeting.

Advertisment

A total of 23 grievances were tabled before the chief minister at the meeting. While 19 of them were resolved on the spot, Saini directed the concerned officials to submit status reports of the remaining complaints at the earliest.

Taking cognisance of a complaint alleging illegal encroachment on government land at Sarai Alawardi village, the chief minister directed the municipal officials to immediately remove all illegal structures from the said land.

A community hall should be constructed on the land to provide better facilities for public events, Saini said.

Advertisment

Hearing a case related to providing 100 square yard plots at Jatola village, Saini directed the officials to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries benefit from the government scheme.

On the question of urban local body elections in Haryana, the chief minister said the government is ready for the polls which will be held soon. PTI ARI