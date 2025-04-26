No place for deception in politics, will not allow it to happen, says TVK president Vijay

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Apr 26 (PTI) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay on Saturday said there was no place for deception in politics and that he would not allow it to happen.

His party believed in unblemished politics and it would strive for people’s well-being, he said.

“Many have come and gone in politics before. They made false promises, deceived the people and came to power. This is an old story. It will not happen again, we will not allow it,” the actor-politician said addressing his party’s booth level agents at Kurumbapalayam here.

“This is not just a meeting of booth agents related to votes but also a crucial one to explain to the people on what we will do after coming to power,” Vijay said and added that his party would not end up like the other political party.

The TVK wanted to capture power in Tamil Nadu only to serve the people and work for their well-being.

“So, it is vital that you remain connected with the people and earn their trust. Tell them the kind of government we wish to establish,” he said and likened the booth agents to soldiers.

“The ground is ready (for you). You have honesty in mind, belief in unblemished politics, enthusiasm to work towards ambition, truthfulness, ability to act, and dedication. What more do you need? Jump into the fray. Be confident. Victory is certain," Vijay said.

Earlier, the party workers enthusiastically greeted Vijay upon his arrival and raised slogans along the route from the airport to Avinashi Road.

The gathering was so immense that Vijay’s vehicle had to inch its way to the venue.

A couple of his fans got on top of his vehicle while one jumped from a tree branch and greeted him. At the venue, Vijay had to appeal to his party cadres to move away from the electric cables near the stage and remain safe. PTI JSP ROH