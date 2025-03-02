No place for gangsters and criminals in Punjab, they will be wiped out: CM Mann

Hoshiarpur, Mar 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asserted that gangsters, smugglers, criminals and other anti-social elements have no place in the state and will soon be wiped out.

Addressing a gathering here during the passing out parade of 2,490 cops, Mann said this pious land produced saints, seers, martyrs, legendary players and generals.

The chief minister, however, said that smugglers, gangsters and other criminals have unfortunately made this state their abode under the alleged patronization of the previous governments.

Mann said the state government has now started a "crusade" to weed out these anti-national elements, adding they will be behind the bars soon.

The chief minister said Punjab is at a historic juncture as his government has launched a decisive war against drugs in the state.

Mann said the state government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drugs and Punjab will be made completely drug free with active support and cooperation of the public.

The supply line of drugs is being snapped, drug peddlers are being put behind bars and the properties of the drug smugglers are being confiscated or razed, he added.

The chief minister said that inimical forces have been chalking out nefarious designs to disturb the hard earned peace in the border state, adding the Punjab Police has always foiled such attempts.

Mann said it is imperative the police force is updated as per requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology to further overcome major challenges faced by the state.

Congratulating the new cops, he said it is a momentous occasion for them as they have become an integral part of the Punjab Police family.

The chief minister exhorted them to discharge their duty with utmost dedication, hard work and commitment, thereby contributing immensely in the progress of the state and prosperity of its people.

Mann called upon the newly inducted cops to play a proactive role in wiping out the menace of drugs from the state.

He said Punjab is fighting the nation's war against drugs and the police have always acted as a barrier for checking its supply.

The chief minister said the time has now come when the cops should uphold the glorious tradition of the Punjab Police for weeding out the scourge of drugs from the state.

More than 10,000 youngsters have been appointed in the police force since 2022, he added.

Mann said the state government has also decided to recruit 10,000 new police personnel for which necessary clearance will be given by the Cabinet soon.

The chief minister said that a dedicated 'Sadak Surakhya Force' (road safety force) had been set up to ensure enhanced security and save precious lives on the roads.

He said since its launch in February last year, the state has witnessed a 48.10 per cent reduction in casualties due to accidents.

The force has been deployed all along 4,200 kms of the highways, prone to traffic accidents, Mann said, adding they act as a deterrent for traffic violations in addition to patrolling.

The chief minister said even Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had hailed this initiative of the state government in Parliament. PTI COR CHS AS AS