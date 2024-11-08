No place for Hindus, tribals in J''khand if infiltration remains unchecked: Assam CM Himanta

Kharsawan (Jharkhand), Nov 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday accused the JMM-led coalition of patronising infiltration for vote bank politics, warning that if unchecked, there will be no place for Hindus and tribals in Jharkhand in 20 years.

Sarma, who is also the BJP co-incharge of elections in Jharkhand, made the remarks during a political rally at Kharsawan in Seraikela-Kharsawan district. He said that while the Hindu and tribal populations were rapidly declining, Muslim population was increasing.

"There will be no place for tribals and Hindus in Jharkhand after 20 years at the current pace of infiltration from Bangladesh," he alleged.

Sarma claimed that in Santhal Pargana, Hindus and tribals together made up 90 per cent of the population, with tribals accounting for 44 per cent. However, by 2011, the Hindu population had dropped to 67 per cent, while tribals had reduced to just 28 per cent, he alleged.

"During the same period, the Muslim population grew from 10 per cent to 22 per cent," he claimed.

Sarma concluded by saying, "This election is a choice between the dictatorship of the JMM-led coalition and PM Modi’s development model." PTI NAM/SAN MNB