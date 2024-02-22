No place for Muslims in Congress, alleges MLA Zeeshan Siddique

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) MLA Zeeshan Siddique who was sacked as president of the Mumbai Youth Congress two days ago alleged on Thursday that Muslims have no place in the party.

Speaking at a press conference here, Siddique, MLA from Vandre East, also claimed that the Congress had the worst communalism among all parties and he faced harassment because of his religion.

"I won't say I will remain in the Congress, but I will discuss my political options with my supporters (first)," said Siddique whose father and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique recently quit the party and joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

He did not receive any official communication about being removed as the Mumbai Youth Congress chief, he claimed.

"I have been repeatedly saying that even though my father Baba Siddique joined the NCP, I will remain with the Congress, but still action was taken against me," Zeeshan said.

He bagged 90 percent votes in the election for the Mumbai Youth Congress president's post, and still the party took nine months to appoint him to the post, he said, adding, "I was harassed a lot because I am a Muslim." "Muslims have no place in the Congress. In Mumbai and Karnataka, two Muslim candidates won Youth wing elections but it took nearly a year for them to get the post in both cases," he said.

Zeeshan also said he felt bad about the Congress being in alliance with the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray (as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi), when Thackeray, at a solidarity rally of the alliance in Mumbai, praised the demolition of Babri mosque.

Rahul Gandhi was doing good work but his team was "extremely corrupt," he alleged.