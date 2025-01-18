No plan to challenge Sanjay's conviction in any court: Sister

Kolkata: Minutes after the conviction of Sanjay Roy in the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, his elder sister on Saturday said the family has no plan to challenge the order on its own in any court.

The middle-aged woman, her face partially covered in dupatta, told reporters at a shanty in Bhawanipore area that she had not visited the Sealdah Courtroom where her brother was produced and the court pronounced him guilty.

"Please leave me alone. We are shattered," she said when reporters asked her if she thought her brother was really guilty.

"If he has committed any crime, he should get proper punishment. We don't have any plan to challenge the order on our part. I am living in my in-laws house. I don't have any contact with my family since my marriage in 2007 while my mother is not well," she said.

The woman, who did not wish to divulge her identity or name, said her brother used to be like any normal boy during his childhood days.

"As he grew up, he turned to booze but apart from that I myself did not ever hear any case about Sanjay misbehaving with any woman. Of course as we did not have regular contact with him in the past few years and he used to live in a separate locality I don't have any fair idea about his associations and whether he was involved in any criminal offence," she said.

Roy's mother who lives nearby in the same cluster opposite Sambhunath Pandit Hospital, refused to speak to the media.

"I have nothing to say. Please leave me alone," she said.

People of the neighbourhood, who guided reporters to the residence of the relatives, gathered near the residence.

"If he is convicted of the heinous crime he should be punished. But if others are involved in the case, they should not be allowed to go scot-free," Umesh Mahato, a neighbour, said.

Roy was found guilty by the Sealdah court under Sections 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that governs rape, and Sections 66 and 103 (1) of the Act, which deals with punishments for death and murder.