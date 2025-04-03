No plan to disturb FMR at Myanmar border, restrictions imposed to curb illegal activities: VK Singh

Aizawl, Apr 3 (PTI) Mizoram Governor V K Singh said there is no plan to "disturb" the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border but certain restrictions were imposed to prevent illegal cross-border activities owing to the situation in the neighbouring country.

Singh, in his maiden visit to southern Mizoram's Lawngtlai district on Wednesday, held a meeting with legislators, members of district and village councils, officials, and representatives of NGOs, a statement said.

"FMR has been in place for a long time and there are no plans to disturb it, but due to the current instability in the neighbouring country, certain restrictions have been laid out to ensure better security for both villages and citizens, as well as to prevent illegal activities from across the border," Singh said.

He said that the new measures were not intended to create difficulties but to enhance the safety and well-being of the people.

Singh expressed concern over rising drug trafficking along the India-Myanmar border and called for collective efforts to maintain peace and stability in Mizoram.

He encouraged people to make full use of government welfare schemes. PTI CORR ACD